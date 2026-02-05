FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $82.1940, with a volume of 852876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.10%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting FormFactor

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,589,675. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock worth $4,683,377. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FormFactor by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 26.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

