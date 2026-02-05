FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $82.1940, with a volume of 852876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.
The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.10%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS.
Key Headlines Impacting FormFactor
Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS $0.46 vs. ~$0.35 est. and revenue $215.2M vs. ~$210.3M; company also reported record FY25 revenue, with Q4 results exceeding the high end of its outlook. FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected Q1 guidance: EPS $0.410–0.490 (well above consensus) and revenue guidance ~ $220–230M (vs. ~$203M consensus); management flagged accelerating HBM and data?center demand and gross?margin expansion. FormFactor targets $225M Q1 revenue with continued gross margin expansion as HBM and data center demand accelerate
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage and analyst enthusiasm: multiple headlines highlight the beat and bullish outlook; at least one shop (Cantor Fitzgerald) has a positive forecast for price appreciation. Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the earnings presentation, call transcript and slide deck for customer mix and margin details — useful for confirming whether HBM/data?center traction will sustain. FormFactor, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional reporter summaries and earnings recaps (Zacks, Investing.com, MSN) echo the beats and guidance; they document the move but add little new fundamental information. FormFactor shares soar as Q4 earnings, revenue top estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margin context: shares now trade at a high trailing PE (~149) and the company’s ROE/net margin remain modest; sustained outperformance depends on continued HBM/data?center demand and margin improvement — factors that can be cyclical.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at FormFactor
In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,589,675. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock worth $4,683,377. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FormFactor by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 26.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.
FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.
