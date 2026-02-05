AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.68, but opened at $127.79. AGCO shares last traded at $122.2040, with a volume of 258,792 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Key Stories Impacting AGCO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO by 46.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.