A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 9.7% Following Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.2250. 271,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 584,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.23.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — A10 reported record quarterly revenue of ~$80.4M, non?GAAP EPS of $0.26 (in line with consensus), strong gross margins and an 8.3% year?over?year revenue increase, supporting near?term momentum. A10 Q4 Results

Record Q4 results — A10 reported record quarterly revenue of ~$80.4M, non?GAAP EPS of $0.26 (in line with consensus), strong gross margins and an 8.3% year?over?year revenue increase, supporting near?term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook and AI demand commentary — Management is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026 and issued FY2026 revenue guidance (~$319.6M–$325.4M) above street revenue expectations, citing AI?driven demand for secure application services. That topline push is a clear positive catalyst. Revenue Guidance / AI Demand

Raised revenue outlook and AI demand commentary — Management is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026 and issued FY2026 revenue guidance (~$319.6M–$325.4M) above street revenue expectations, citing AI?driven demand for secure application services. That topline push is a clear positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22 price target (~16% above recent levels), which can attract investors and provide confidence in the stock’s upside. BTIG Reaffirmation

Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22 price target (~16% above recent levels), which can attract investors and provide confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — A10 announced a $0.06 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.4%), payable March 2 with an ex?dividend date of February 13. This is supportive for income investors but modest in size.

Dividend declared — A10 announced a $0.06 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.4%), payable March 2 with an ex?dividend date of February 13. This is supportive for income investors but modest in size. Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper color on product demand, channel dynamics, and margin drivers; useful for investors but not new market-moving facts by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript

Call/transcript available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper color on product demand, channel dynamics, and margin drivers; useful for investors but not new market-moving facts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance well below consensus — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.640–$0.650 versus a consensus near $0.83, which raises concerns about near?term profitability pacing and valuation multiple compression despite higher revenue guidance. Guidance Details

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,949,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after buying an additional 214,778 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

