2,314 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird upgraded GEV from Hold to Strong-Buy, saying overcapacity concerns look less likely — that upgrade is driving bullish analyst sentiment and likely lifted the stock. Baird upgrades GE Vernova

Baird upgraded GEV from Hold to Strong-Buy, saying overcapacity concerns look less likely — that upgrade is driving bullish analyst sentiment and likely lifted the stock. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes GEV shares were trading notably higher following the Baird upgrade, indicating the upgrade had immediate impact on investor demand. GE Vernova Trading Higher After Upgrade

Market reaction: coverage notes GEV shares were trading notably higher following the Baird upgrade, indicating the upgrade had immediate impact on investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Business momentum: analysts and media point to rising data-center orders and a growing backlog (reported backlog ~$150B) as drivers of longer-term revenue visibility and demand for GEV’s power equipment. Fool: Energy Stock Momentum

Business momentum: analysts and media point to rising data-center orders and a growing backlog (reported backlog ~$150B) as drivers of longer-term revenue visibility and demand for GEV’s power equipment. Neutral Sentiment: GEV completed a $2.6B multi?tranche senior notes offering (various coupons) and says net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Prolec GE — this funds a strategic bolt-on but increases debt levels. BusinessWire: Senior Notes Offering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $745.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $795.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.44 and a 200-day moving average of $626.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.