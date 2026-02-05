ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.990-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE ATI traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,203. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. ATI’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ATI this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ATI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 49.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ATI during the second quarter valued at $324,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ATI during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.