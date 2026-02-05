eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. eGain had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. eGain updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from eGain’s conference call:

eGain beat guidance and consensus with Q2 revenue of $23.0M (up 3% YoY, 5% ex-sunsetting messaging), delivered strong margins (total gross margin 74%, SaaS gross margin 80%), non-GAAP net income of $3.0M, and generated $10.1M in operating cash flow with $83.1M cash and no debt.

AI Knowledge Hub momentum accelerated: AI knowledge ARR rose 27% YoY and now represents 64% of SaaS ARR, top-of-funnel AI leads grew >50% YoY, and the company closed multiple large enterprise wins (including a global software provider, Achmea, and continued rollout at JPMorgan).

Customer monetization and retention improved materially for AI customers (LTM dollar-based net retention 116% and net expansion 119%), with total SaaS ARR up 7% YoY (11% ex-sunsetting products) and total RPO up 15% YoY.

Partner and product-led initiatives are scaling: partner-sourced new logos doubled year-over-year (25% of new logos in H1), partner-sourced leads rose 80% H1 YoY, and the developer-focused eGain Composer plus industry recognition (Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, KMWorld award) are supporting go-to-market expansion.

The company is sunsetting non-core messaging products, which reduced revenue by roughly $600K/quarter (50% impact taken in Q2 with the remainder phased out in Q1 FY2027), and professional services revenue/margin was pressured by timing and a government shutdown—though the PS team was right-sized and management expects margins to normalize.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 15,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,319. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 53.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

eGain Incorporated (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company’s product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

