Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.4450, with a volume of 730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 753.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 142,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

