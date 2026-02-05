DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew Grimmig Sells 1,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grimmig sold 1,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $10,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,322.87. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $10.21 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DoubleVerify by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. TradeLink Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10,124.3% in the 4th quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 297,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

