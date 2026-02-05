Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Director David Epstein Sells 370 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director David Epstein sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $21,981.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,689.91. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 109.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

