Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE AQN opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

