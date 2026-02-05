Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLT shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th.

In other Maplight Therapeutics news, Director Robert C. Malenka sold 7,039 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $126,842.78. Following the sale, the director owned 358,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,376.68. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $762,687 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

MPLT stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. Maplight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $762.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

