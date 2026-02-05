Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,522,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,081,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.46.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
