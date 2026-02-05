HORAN Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 247.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $467.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

