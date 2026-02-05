Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 24.37%.The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay updated its FY 2026 guidance to 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 5.380-5.520 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Corpay's conference call:

Reported a strong finish to FY2025 with Q4 revenue $1.248B (+21%) and record cash EPS of $6.04 , and full?year revenue of $4.528B (+14%) with 10% organic growth, bookings +29% and 92.3% retention.

and record cash EPS of , and full?year revenue of with 10% organic growth, bookings +29% and 92.3% retention. Issued confident 2026 guidance at a midpoint of $5.265B revenue (+16%) and $26 cash EPS (+22%) , driven by continued 10% organic growth, Alpha/Avid contributions (~$300M revenue and ~$1 EPS) and favorable macro (FX and lower SOFR).

and , driven by continued 10% organic growth, Alpha/Avid contributions (~$300M revenue and ~$1 EPS) and favorable macro (FX and lower SOFR). Accelerating portfolio reshaping and capital allocation — closed the Alpha and Avid deals and a Brazil buy; announced the PayByPhone sale and two additional vehicle divestitures (potentially >$1B proceeds) and continue share buybacks.

Cross?border momentum and FI channel progress — Alpha integration is outperforming, cross?border sales remain strong, and the Mastercard partnership has produced initial joint wins and a large pipeline; stablecoin pilots are under way but client demand is currently limited.

Near?term headwinds include float revenue compression from lower interest rates (pressuring corporate payments in H1 2026 and Q1 organic growth to ~9%), continued lodging weakness, and elevated interest/timing risks not reflected for closed divestitures in current guidance.

Corpay Stock Up 2.6%

Corpay stock opened at $299.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corpay has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Corpay reported $6.04 EPS vs. ~ $5.93 est. and revenue of $1.25B (up 20.7% YoY), with healthy margins and ROE that demonstrate profitable growth. These results underpin the positive market reaction. MarketBeat Q4 Coverage

Q4 results beat consensus — Corpay reported $6.04 EPS vs. ~ $5.93 est. and revenue of $1.25B (up 20.7% YoY), with healthy margins and ROE that demonstrate profitable growth. These results underpin the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance — management set FY2026 EPS at $25.50–$26.50, above Street expectations (~$24.19), signaling stronger full?year profitability that likely drove investor enthusiasm. Press Release / Guidance

Raised FY2026 guidance — management set FY2026 EPS at $25.50–$26.50, above Street expectations (~$24.19), signaling stronger full?year profitability that likely drove investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Momentum in corporate payments and M&A is supporting growth — analyst/deep?dive coverage highlights that acquisitions and expansion of corporate payments products are driving revenue acceleration and higher take rates. Yahoo Deep Dive

Momentum in corporate payments and M&A is supporting growth — analyst/deep?dive coverage highlights that acquisitions and expansion of corporate payments products are driving revenue acceleration and higher take rates. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — management commentary provides detail on segment trends (resilient business spending) and execution priorities; useful for modeling but largely confirms published results. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — management commentary provides detail on segment trends (resilient business spending) and execution priorities; useful for modeling but largely confirms published results. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes resilience in business spending — Reuters and other outlets highlight that corporate payments remained strong, supporting topline stability across macro environments. Reuters

Coverage notes resilience in business spending — Reuters and other outlets highlight that corporate payments remained strong, supporting topline stability across macro environments. Positive Sentiment: Non?core asset sale — Corpay agreed to sell PayByPhone to Lightyear Capital, a move that should simplify the portfolio and free cash for core business priorities or buybacks/deleveraging. BusinessWire: PayByPhone Sale

Non?core asset sale — Corpay agreed to sell PayByPhone to Lightyear Capital, a move that should simplify the portfolio and free cash for core business priorities or buybacks/deleveraging. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance misses consensus — management guided Q1 EPS to $5.38–$5.52 versus a Street estimate around $5.82, a near?term headwind that could cap upside until early?year results prove out. Press Release / Guidance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.46.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 19.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 598.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

