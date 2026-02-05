Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.65. 783,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,996,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.

Thor Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Thor Energy alerts:

About Thor Energy

(Get Free Report)

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.