Rep. Cleo Fields Buys IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN). In a filing disclosed on February 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in IREN stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.
Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/26/2025.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 12/26/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.
IREN Trading Down 17.4%
NASDAQ IREN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. IREN Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $76.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on IREN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price objective on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN
Key Stories Impacting IREN
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Yahoo publishes a bull-case thesis highlighting catalysts (AI transition, potential partnerships and valuation upside) that could support a longer-term rerating if execution continues. IREN Limited (IREN): A Bull Case Theory
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is tilted positive: IREN was given an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may provide support if earnings don’t disappoint and could attract institutional interest. IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis argues the AI transition tailwind is underpriced for IREN — if the company captures AI-related revenue/partnerships, forward earnings could expand and justify higher multiples. This is a structural bull argument for longer-horizon investors. IREN: Why The AI Transition Still Isn’t Fully Priced In
- Positive Sentiment: Speculative coverage suggests a Microsoft-related deal could be a meaningful catalyst; if confirmed, such a partnership would be a near-term growth/visibility positive (currently speculative). Iren Stock Could Explode After This Microsoft Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: a recent piece reviews IREN’s strong revenue growth and volatile share price after earnings — useful context for investors but mixed in near-term directional impact. Assessing IREN (IREN) Valuation After Strong Earnings And Volatile Share Price Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure — IREN plunged ~14% ahead of Q2 earnings on Feb. 4 amid heavy retail selling and accusations of market manipulation; that panic selling and elevated pre-earnings uncertainty are the primary reasons the stock is down today. IREN stock dives 14% today ahead of Q2 earnings as retail calls the move ‘market manipulation’ – what are analysts expecting?
Institutional Trading of IREN
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IREN by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Representative FIELDS
Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.
Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.
IREN Company Profile
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.