Rep. Cleo Fields Buys IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN). In a filing disclosed on February 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in IREN stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 1/8/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.

IREN Trading Down 17.4%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. IREN Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $76.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.60 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.IREN’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IREN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price objective on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Institutional Trading of IREN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IREN by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

