Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.8%

AS stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

