NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 844.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NCR Atleos by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 2,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 49.5% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the third quarter worth $14,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NATL opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NCR Atleos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

