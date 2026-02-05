HORAN Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

UITB opened at $47.32 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

