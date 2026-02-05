Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 71,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.0% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $255,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.