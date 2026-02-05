Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF $EUSB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $979,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

