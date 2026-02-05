Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $104.69 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 1.02% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $104,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

