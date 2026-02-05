Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 24,397 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 499,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115,380 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2%

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $109.74.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.