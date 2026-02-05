Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 24,397 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 499,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115,380 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks continued net buying in December and lifted total 2025 purchases, sustaining structural demand for bullion that supports GLDM’s holdings. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions have prompted dip-buying in bullion, providing episodic support to gold prices and to GLDM. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying Amid Lingering U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have generally lifted 2026 gold forecasts amid persistent geopolitical risk and central-bank demand, underpinning medium-term outlook for gold exposure like GLDM. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Neutral Sentiment: Barrick Gold’s plan to spin and IPO its North American gold assets affects miner equity structure and investor flows into mining stocks more than physical gold; impact on GLDM is indirect. Barrick Aims for IPO of North American Gold Assets This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Growing interest in tokenized gold could broaden investor access to bullion over time; it’s a structural development but not an immediate price driver for the physical-backed ETF. MKS PAMP Capitalizing on Tokenized Gold as investor interest grows
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit-taking after recent rallies and a stronger U.S. dollar have pulled gold back from resistance levels, pressuring GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: A dollar surge and easing tensions at times have weighed on bullion; technical studies point to consolidation and possible further pullbacks unless gold reclaims resistance. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Dollar Surge Hits Gold, Is $4,850 the Line?
- Negative Sentiment: Market technicians flagged a possible short-term technical correction after a large prior advance, increasing the chance of range-bound gold and downside pressure on GLDM until momentum resumes. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Technical Correction
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2%
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.