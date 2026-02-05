Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.900-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.