C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys Shares of 815,117 Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,905,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.62% of Hesai Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSAI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hesai Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,010,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after buying an additional 882,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hesai Group by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 163,310 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

