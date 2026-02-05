MNEE (MNEE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.22 Thousand

MNEE (MNEE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. MNEE has a total market cap of $100.78 million and approximately $87.22 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MNEE has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MNEE token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Profile

MNEE launched on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,717,433 tokens. MNEE’s official website is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

Buying and Selling MNEE

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 100,717,433.4033. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99783323 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $85,163.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

