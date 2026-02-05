Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 105,637 Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 430,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 2,946.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 194,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

