Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 42,621 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,621 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

