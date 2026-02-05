Shade Tree Advisors LLC Has $77.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Shade Tree Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 67.4% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 176,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

