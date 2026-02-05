DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 279,507 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 325,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DBL stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE: DBL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to seek high current income by investing across a broad spectrum of credit instruments. The fund pursues an opportunistic strategy, allocating capital to non-investment-grade debt obligations, leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured credit products and other credit-related securities. As part of its flexible mandate, the fund may employ derivatives and repurchase agreements to hedge risk, manage duration and enhance yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.