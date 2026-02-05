Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.5470, with a volume of 31510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Greif Bros. Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

