Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 133.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $464.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.20 and its 200 day moving average is $516.57. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.