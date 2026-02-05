International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 412675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.92 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%.International Seaways’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,898.03. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $110,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,826.57. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in International Seaways by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

