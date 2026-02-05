Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 594.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 132,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

