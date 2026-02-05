Stephens Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Overweight

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

JKHY opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS $1.72 (vs. consensus ~$1.43) with revenue up ~7.9% year?over?year and sizable operating?income and margin expansion; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above consensus. Jack Henry Q2 press release

Q2 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS $1.72 (vs. consensus ~$1.43) with revenue up ~7.9% year?over?year and sizable operating?income and margin expansion; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reinforcement — DA Davidson reaf?rmed a “Buy” and set a $216 price target (street upside vs. current levels), supporting investor confidence. DA Davidson note via TickerReport

Analyst reinforcement — DA Davidson reaf?rmed a “Buy” and set a $216 price target (street upside vs. current levels), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry demand narrative — Reuters and other outlets highlighted strong demand for Jack Henry’s banking technology as a driver of the profit gain, reinforcing the growth story. Reuters: profit rises on bank tech demand

Industry demand narrative — Reuters and other outlets highlighted strong demand for Jack Henry’s banking technology as a driver of the profit gain, reinforcing the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Top?line nuance — most outlets report revenue growth, but third?party data shows slight differences in reported sales vs. some consensus figures (minor variation across vendors). Investors should watch upcoming transcripts for detail on bookings and product vs. services mix. Zacks earnings coverage

Top?line nuance — most outlets report revenue growth, but third?party data shows slight differences in reported sales vs. some consensus figures (minor variation across vendors). Investors should watch upcoming transcripts for detail on bookings and product vs. services mix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets and consensus — the median 6?month target is around $195, with several firms above that; this provides upside room but also a spread of expectations to monitor. QuiverQuant summary

Analyst targets and consensus — the median 6?month target is around $195, with several firms above that; this provides upside room but also a spread of expectations to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — recent filings show insider sales (including an executive sale disclosed), which some investors view as a modest negative signal; size and context matter. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling noted — recent filings show insider sales (including an executive sale disclosed), which some investors view as a modest negative signal; size and context matter. Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing — large portfolio moves (some sizeable reductions by big managers) show mixed institutional positioning; could add volatility if continued. QuiverQuant institutional holdings

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

