E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $21.27 on Thursday. E.On has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 billion. E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

