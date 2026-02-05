ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENGIY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. ENGIE has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

