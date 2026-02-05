Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 14,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TXN announced it will acquire Silicon Labs in an all?cash transaction valued at about $7.5B ($231.00 per share), citing expanded embedded wireless connectivity capabilities and expected ~$450M of annual manufacturing/operational synergies within three years — a clear strategic rationale for revenue/cross?sell upside. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

TXN announced it will acquire Silicon Labs in an all?cash transaction valued at about $7.5B ($231.00 per share), citing expanded embedded wireless connectivity capabilities and expected ~$450M of annual manufacturing/operational synergies within three years — a clear strategic rationale for revenue/cross?sell upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction has been strong: TXN traded to a fresh annual peak during the session and Silicon Labs stock surged on the buyout news, signaling investor approval of the strategic move and immediate market momentum. Texas Instruments Sets Fresh Annual Peak

Market reaction has been strong: TXN traded to a fresh annual peak during the session and Silicon Labs stock surged on the buyout news, signaling investor approval of the strategic move and immediate market momentum. Positive Sentiment: An analyst price target was raised (reported increase of ~12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved analyst sentiment after the M&A announcement. Upgraded targets and analyst attention support further upside. Price Target Increased

An analyst price target was raised (reported increase of ~12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved analyst sentiment after the M&A announcement. Upgraded targets and analyst attention support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and analysis view the deal as consistent with TXN’s strategy to augment growth via M&A (adds wireless connectivity IP to its analog/embedded portfolio), but analysts note execution risk and integration work ahead. M&A Strategy Analysis

Commentary and analysis view the deal as consistent with TXN’s strategy to augment growth via M&A (adds wireless connectivity IP to its analog/embedded portfolio), but analysts note execution risk and integration work ahead. Neutral Sentiment: TXN’s recent quarterly results were broadly in?line (small EPS and revenue misses), with management guiding Q1 and flagging elevated capex historically; earnings are not derailing the bull case but temper expectations for near?term FCF. Earnings Takeaway

TXN’s recent quarterly results were broadly in?line (small EPS and revenue misses), with management guiding Q1 and flagging elevated capex historically; earnings are not derailing the bull case but temper expectations for near?term FCF. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms have announced investigations into the Silicon Labs sale process and price (claims that the board may not have gotten fair value), which could lead to litigation or deal complications — a near?term legal overhang to monitor. KSF Investor Alert Brodsky & Smith Notice

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

