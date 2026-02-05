Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 35,581 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 878.1% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

