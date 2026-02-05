Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to Hold at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.81.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Stock Up 2.9%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moneco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Key Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reversed course on plans to discontinue Adobe Animate after broad community backlash, putting the app into “maintenance mode” — a quick PR/operational fix that removed a key headline risk and likely helped calm creative customers. Adobe actually won’t discontinue Animate
- Positive Sentiment: Semrush shareholders approved the merger agreement with Adobe, advancing a strategic acquisition that can bolster Adobe’s marketing analytics and advertising offerings. That M&A progress supports longer-term growth optionality. Semrush Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Adobe
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Cognizant AI partnership, a commercial move that could accelerate enterprise adoption of Adobe’s AI tools and support revenue diversification beyond creative suites. Adobe’s Expanded Cognizant AI Partnership Might Change The Case For Investing In Adobe (ADBE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader software-sector selling pressure and debate over AI leaders (e.g., Anthropic/Claude capabilities) continue to weigh on multiples; some of Adobe’s moves reflect sector dynamics, not company-specific weakness. Why Software Is Facing A Market Sell-Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary cautions against “bottom-feeding” in sell-offs, a reminder that today’s bounce may be part of a broader, volatile re-pricing in tech names. Do Stock Sell-Offs Pay Off?
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe materially increased ad spending (reported ~$1.4B) as competition from AI tools rises — investors see rising marketing spend as a signal that organic demand/GTM is under strain, which can pressure margins and near-term EPS. Adobe boosts ad spending to $1.4 billion to attack fear over AI
- Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side firms cut price targets or ratings (UBS, Baird, BMO) citing slower AI monetization and tougher comps, adding technical downward pressure and reducing near-term analyst support. UBS, Baird Lower PT on Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Stock recently hit 52-week lows and dropped materially in prior sessions amid sector weakness and worries over product strategy — a reminder that investor confidence is fragile despite today’s rebound. Is Adobe Stock Now A Falling Knife?
- Negative Sentiment: The initial announcement to retire Adobe Animate (before the reversal) triggered significant backlash and negative publicity — evidence that execution missteps on legacy products can quickly erode goodwill with creative customers. Adobe Ends Animate, Abandoning Millions Of Artists Amid AI Push
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.