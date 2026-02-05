AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, FiscalAI reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. AudioCodes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.600-0.750 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from AudioCodes’ conference call:
- AudioCodes is pivoting to an AI-driven model — its Voice AI business reached $17 million in 2025 (7% of revenue), grew ~35% YoY (conversational AI +50% in Q4/2H), and management targets 40–50% annual growth to $50M by 2028 while burning ~$9–10M/year and aiming to breakeven in ~2 years.
- Top-line growth was modest (Q4 revenue $62.6M, +1.7% YoY; FY $245.6M, +1.4%) while profitability weakened materially — Q4 GAAP net income fell to $1.9M (from $6.8M) and Q4 non?GAAP net income dropped to $4.5M (from $11.6M).
- 2026 guidance calls for revenues of $247–255M and non?GAAP diluted EPS of $0.60–0.75, implying modest company-level growth driven by continued Voice AI expansion offsetting a stable connectivity business.
- Liquidity and shareholder returns: the company ended 2025 with $75.7M in cash/equivalents, has court approval to repurchase up to $25M of shares, repurchased ~$6.1M this quarter, and declared a $0.20 per?share dividend (~$5.4M).
- Concentration and working?capital risks remain: the top 15 customers accounted for 58% of Q4 revenue (41% from 10 distributors), days sales outstanding were high at 117 days, and tariff headwinds totaled ~$2.7M in 2025 (expected ~$2.3M in 2026).
AudioCodes Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of AUDC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Here are the key news stories impacting AudioCodes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 guidance: EPS guidance of $0.60–$0.75 versus consensus ~ $0.55, and revenue guidance of $247M–$255M (around analyst expectations). The stronger EPS outlook is the main bullish driver. AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 20 cents per share
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were broadly in line or slightly ahead: GAAP EPS $0.16 (met consensus) and revenue $62.6M (vs. $62.0M expected). Services revenue and full?year revenue showed modest year?over?year growth, supporting the outlook. AudioCodes Ltd. Q4 2025 earnings call / results
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a semi?annual cash dividend of $0.20/share (record date Feb 20, payable Mar 6). The dividend signals management confidence in cash flow and can attract income?oriented buyers. AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 20 cents per share
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for deeper detail on revenue mix, product momentum and margin drivers; useful for assessing whether the guidance is sustainable. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in recent feeds appear unreliable (zeros/NaN) and do not provide a meaningful signal at this time.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
