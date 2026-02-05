AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, FiscalAI reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. AudioCodes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.600-0.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AudioCodes’ conference call:

AudioCodes is pivoting to an AI-driven model — its Voice AI business reached $17 million in 2025 (7% of revenue), grew ~ 35% YoY (conversational AI +50% in Q4/2H), and management targets 40–50% annual growth to $50M by 2028 while burning ~$9–10M/year and aiming to breakeven in ~2 years.

2026 guidance calls for revenues of and non?GAAP diluted EPS of , implying modest company-level growth driven by continued Voice AI expansion offsetting a stable connectivity business. Liquidity and shareholder returns: the company ended 2025 with $75.7M in cash/equivalents, has court approval to repurchase up to $25M of shares, repurchased ~ $6.1M this quarter, and declared a $0.20 per?share dividend (~$5.4M).

Shares of AUDC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 544.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

