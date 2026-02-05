NWF Group (LON:NWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%.

NWF Group Trading Up 0.4%

NWF opened at GBX 137.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.45. The firm has a market cap of £68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 283 price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NWF Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

