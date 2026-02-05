iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $370,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,464,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348,725 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,300,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,453.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $164.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

