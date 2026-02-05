NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.620-3.700 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,655. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations.

MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects.

Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest.

Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional.

Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst.

Scrapped Wyoming wind project highlights political/regulatory risk — The NYT reports NextEra abandoned a major Wyoming wind build due to a federal/administration "blockade." This shows execution and siting risk in certain jurisdictions and could weigh on future project pipeline assumptions and risk premium in the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

