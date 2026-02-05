Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.8%

Haemonetics stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 20,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.