Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $329.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $329,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

