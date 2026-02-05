Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Financial Contrast

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Barloworld has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Barloworld and Federal Signal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.41 $79.96 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.86 billion 3.62 $216.30 million $3.83 28.96

Federal Signal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barloworld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barloworld and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Signal 0 4 2 0 2.33

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Barloworld.

Profitability

This table compares Barloworld and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barloworld N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 11.47% 19.50% 12.93%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Barloworld on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barloworld

(Get Free Report)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.