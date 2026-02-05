Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,241 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

