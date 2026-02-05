Titleist Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $153,816,000. SWF LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $69.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

