Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 11.8%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.